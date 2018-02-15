Careflight called to scene of crash in Preble County

LEWISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was taken by Careflight to a hospital after a crash In Preble County.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Swamp Creek Road near Verona Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say a 56-year-old woman delivering newspapers lost control of her vehicle and hit a telephone pole and a tree.

The woman suffered reported critical injuries. She was taken a short distance to Lewisburg Methodist Church, before Careflight transported her to a hospital.

Crews shut down telephone lines in the area due to damage to the pole.

The Warnke Bridge was closed in both directions due to the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.