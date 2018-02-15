Dayton Police hosted Coffee with a Cop Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department hosted an event for the community Thursday.

Police officers from the Central Patrol in Dayton greeted guests at their Coffee with a Cop event.

The officers encourage the community to join them for coffee, donuts and casual conversations.

The Dayton Police Department has hosted several of these events and say it has improved conversations between the police officers and the community.

Make sure you attend the next Coffee with a Cop event, look at the police department’s twitter page.