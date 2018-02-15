Foggy conditions blamed for semi crash in Darke County

Published:

YORKSHIRE, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities say foggy conditions led to a semi crash in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of S.R. 705 in Yorkshire.

Investigators say the semi was going east on S.R. 705 when it missed a curve due to dense fog in the area.

The semi ran off the road, through a field and crashed into an unoccupied building.

The driver of the semi was taken to Mercer Health. Authorities have not released his condition.

Ansonia Rescue and the North Star Fire Department assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

