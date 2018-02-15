Gangnam isn’t just a style, it’s a way of life

Annie Sabo Published:

SEOUL (Nexstar) — From high tech to high fashion, style is the name of the game in Seoul, so we headed over to the city’s Gangnam District, the Inspiration for the song that took over the world in 2012 for a look at what “Gangnam Style” is all about.

“The Gangnam (District) itself is called the Beverly Hills of Korea,” June Shin explains.

South of the Han River is where you’ll find the Gangnam District, the home to more than 500,000 people. Rolls Royces, designer brands and fine dining characterize the area.

“This district is very lively…All the Korean movie stars live here,” June Shin added.

It is the district to see and be seen in South Korea. Celebrity hairdresser Cha Hong says outer appearance is of high importance, especially among Korean women.

“Beauty is necessary and very important to Korean women,” she said.

And with the pressure to fit in with all the glitz and glam of Gangnam may require going under the knife. Seoul has been referred to as the plastic surgery capital of the world.

Gangnam is much more than a style, it’s a way of life.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s