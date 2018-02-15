Inmate found dead in Miami County Jail

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday an inmate was found dead in his cell in the downtown jail Thursday morning.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Thursday the inmate was found around 1:00 am in a single person cell unresponsive as a result of an apparent suicide attempt.

Unsuccessful resuscitation efforts were made by jail staff and paramedics.

The deceased inmate, Shannon Gambill, 41, of Piqua had been booked into the jail on February 10 on charges stemming from a domestic incident in which he had discharged a firearm while intoxicated in his home during an argument with household members.

The Miami County Coroner was notified regarding the death and ordered an autopsy. Sheriff’s detectives processed the scene and are completing a death investigation.

Duchak says there was no evidence of foul play.

An administrative review will also be conducted to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.