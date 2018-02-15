Kettering Officer nabs two after spotting ‘suspicious people’

By Published:
Jesse Lee (left) and Joseph Hartz (right) were arrested in Kettering Wednesday after an officer spotted suspicious activity. (Photos; Kettering City Jail)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is praising its officers Thursday after one of their own stopped a suspicious person who was found to be armed.

KPD posted on their Facebook page Thursday saying around 5:30 pm Wednesday an officer spotted suspicious people near the Cricket Store in the 2200 block of Patterson Road.

When the officer approached them he discovered one of the men was wearing a lead-weighted vest and had a loaded handgun tucked in the front of his pants.

The officer discovered 25-year-old Jesse Lee had an active warrant for his arrest from Dayton and he was taken into custody. Lee was searched and found to be in possession of Klonopin.

A second man, Joseph Hartz, 25, was also detained and found to have a loaded magazine in is possession but no firearm was found.

The car the two men drove was towed away and searched. Inside the vehicle, police found drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax and Gabapentin. A stolen handgun was also found in the car, according to the Facebook post.

Both men were taken to the Kettering City Jail.

 

 

