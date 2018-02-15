Local expert says AR-15 style rifles are easy to come by

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AR-15 style rifles – like the one used by the Parkland, Florida shooter – are easy to come by in Ohio; All you need is your ID, according to University of Dayton professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister.

Hoffmeister said although gun laws can be changed to include certain restrictions, gun control remains a divisive issue.

“It’s fairly easy in the state of Ohio. You have to be over the age of 18 and show ID and you can purchase the weapon,” Hoffmeister said.

“There is a federal background check, if you buy from a licensed dealer – however, you can buy from a private individual or unlicensed dealer and you can obtain this without actually having a federal background check.”

Hoffmeister noted similar guns were used before in other mass shootings including Las Vegas and Orlando’s Pulse nightclub.

And after each instance, calls for gun control were renewed.

“As tragic as this has been, I’m not sure this is going to move the register, one way or the other – because people have a very strong views and there’s very powerful lobbyist such as the NRA who don’t want to see any type of gun regulation.” Hoffmeister said.

Former Cleveland police chief and Cedarville law professor Dr Patrick Oliver said something similar.

“Whether it’s civil rights, the second amendment, passing laws themselves, political division. So it’s a complicated problem,” Oliver said. “But it’s frightening, it’s terrifying – so I can understand why people are looking for a solution.”

He noted the problem is only getting worse.

“This is a serious, national problem. In the last seven years, we’ve had 350 mass shooting in the USA. And the trend is still moving upward,” Oliver said.

Seventeen people were killed and several others were injured, after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.