Man charged after 150-mph chase on Ohio interstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Records show 38-year-old Gavin Haynes was charged Wednesday in central Ohio’s Clark County with aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, escape and resisting arrest.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper says in an affidavit that the chase began Tuesday night after clocking a Mercedes Benz traveling at 100 mph on Interstate 70.

The affidavit says Haynes sideswiped two vehicles and flipped an SUV when he pushed it into a guardrail, causing the driver minor injuries. Haynes crashed the Mercedes and fled on foot. He was found hiding under a blanket in a nearby barn and arrested.

Court records don’t indicate if Haynes has an attorney.