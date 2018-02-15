Man rescues mother from burning house

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man rescued his mother from a burning house in Harrison Township Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire around 9 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 100 block of Green Hill Road. Fire officials say they also received reports someone was possibly trapped inside the home.

When crews arrived, they found a man and his mother outside the house.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen.

Fire officials say the man used a fire extinguisher to put out some of the fire, before getting his mother to safety.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. The man refused treatment at the scene.

Fire officials say the kitchen was badly damaged by the fire. The house sustained heavy smoke damage as well.

According to fire officials, the family would not be able to stay in the house. The family was reportedly going to stay with someone they knew.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

