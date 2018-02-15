Man rescues mother from burning house

By Published:
Crews battle a fire on Green Hill Road in Harrison Township (Photo: Fred Taylor)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man rescued his mother from a burning house in Harrison Township Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire around 9 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 100 block of Green Hill Road. Fire officials say they also received reports someone was possibly trapped inside the home.

When crews arrived, they found a man and his mother outside the house.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen.

Fire officials say the man used a fire extinguisher to put out some of the fire, before getting his mother to safety.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. The man refused treatment at the scene.

Fire officials say the kitchen was badly damaged by the fire. The house sustained heavy smoke damage as well.

According to fire officials, the family would not be able to stay in the house. The family was reportedly going to stay with someone they knew.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s