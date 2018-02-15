Police teach ‘run, hide, fight’ in case of active shooter

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the deadly high school shooting in Florida, police are trying to educate the public about what to do if there is an active shooter.

Officials say you have three options before first responders arrive – run, hide or fight.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety created a video on active shooter situations that has been shown to state government employees.

“Not to be a fearmonger, but these things happen,” said Sgt. Frank Simmons, Jr. of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The first option you have is to run – try to escape from the aggressor, Sgt. Simmons said. If that’s not possible, your next option is to hide.

“If you could hunker down inside of a room, maybe barricade the door,” Simmons said. “Shut the lights out. Turn your cell phones off. To try to evade the active shooter or the active aggressor.”

The final option is to fight the attacker, Simmons said. But before any kind of event like this happens, he added, situational awareness is important to know how to protect yourself in case of any emergency.

“Just kind of scan your area,” he said. “Look around. Look at exit points. Look at points to where you could hide, escape avenues and things like that.”

That also means if you see something, say something, Simmons said.

“Don’t feel as if you’re going to be cast aside if you report something to law enforcement, and even to say if it doesn’t even pan out, don’t feel that you wasted our time or anything,” he said. “This is our job.”

State troopers also encourage workplace training for these types of incidents and making sure procedures are in place, Simmons said.