Projected NHL top draft pick scratched in Sweden’s opener

In a tournament filled with twists and turns, Sweden decided to scratch 17-year-old Rasmus Dahlin in its opening match vs. Norway.

The smooth-skating defender is expected to be the top pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

“He’s one of a kind,” Joel Lundqvist, the team captain and a Swedish Hockey League teammate, said a few days ago. “It’s so impressive how from last year with all the pressure around him and he took a big step this year and now he’s here in the Olympics at 17 years old.”

Dahlin has six goals and 11 assists in 35 games for Frolunda HC of the SHL.

 

