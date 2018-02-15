Prosecutor files motions to try AT&T juvenile robbery suspects as adults

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced in a press conference Thursday the office has filed several motions and complaints to send the six juvenile suspects from the AT&T Store robbery in Huber Heights to adult court.

Seven suspects went into the AT&T Store on Old Troy Pike during business hours and they were armed with guns.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a news conference that this incident should be a wake-up call to everyone.

“These defendants were just a finger squeeze away from killing innocent citizens of our community,” Heck Jr. said. “We cannot let this happen in our community.”

He had a picture of one of the many guns used in the robbery and said $46,000 in cell phones were stolen.

In the news conference, Heck Jr. said two of the juveniles will be transferred to adult court because of their ages and the four other juveniles could be sent to adult court by the juvenile judge’s decision.

It is the policy of WDTN that we will not name the juvenile suspects until they are formally charged as adults.

On February 1, Police sent out a ‘signal 99’, which means an officer is calling for additional help or backup, and all of the Huber Heights City Schools were placed on lockdown.

The suspects led police from several different agencies on a chase and it ended into a crash where police caught the one adult and six juvenile suspects.

The adult suspect was indicted on charges in connection to the robbery.

