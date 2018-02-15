Settlement agreement reached in Fire Ball accident

Passers by look at the fire ball ride as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stand guard at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The State of Ohio has reached a settlement agreement with the injured parties in the Ohio State Fair Fire Ball ride accident.

According to an email from Alicia Shoults, marketing and public relations director for the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, the decision was reached Thursday at a meeting of the Ohio Expositions Commission.

For that settlement to move forward, Shoults said, a lawsuit must be filed and the settlement approved by the Ohio Court of Claims.

The motion reads as follows: “After discussion with legal counsel and with the best interest of the Ohio Expositions Commission and the state of Ohio, Mr. Andy Doehrel moved, seconded by Mr. Greg Simpson, to approve the settlement between Fire Ball accident injured parties and the State of Ohio including the Ohio Expositions Commission, the terms being no money coming out of the state treasury and the plaintiffs to fully release the State of Ohio including the Ohio Expositions Commission.”

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were hurt on the fair’s opening day on July 26 when the Fire Ball ride broke apart as it was swinging with a full load of passengers.

