Student found with gun at Dayton middle school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A student was found with a fully loaded handgun at a Dayton middle school Wednesday.

According to a police report, the incident happened at Edwin Joel Brown School on Willowwood Drive.

The report states a student was found with a fully loaded .32 caliber handgun on school grounds. The gun reportedly had two spent shell casings.

The student is reportedly a half-day student who is allowed to leave school at 11:30 a.m.

According to the report, the student has behavioral issues and sometimes has to be told to leave school grounds.

On Wednesday, the student left at 11:30 a.m., but returned around 1:30 p.m.

The student was reportedly seen on the playground with a gun.

Students say they saw the student with the gun through a window with the gun tucked in the front of his pants

The report states one of the students inside the school yelled that the student outside had a gun.

Students inside the school reportedly laid on the floor of the classroom.

The school resource officer was contacted and found the student with the gun at the front of the school.

The report states the school resource officer and a school official escorted the student inside the school, where they placed him in an office.

The school resource officer did a routine pat down of the student, finding the gun. The school resource officer took the student into custody at that time.

Written statements were obtained from two students at the school who witnessed the student with the gun.

The student was taken to the juvenile justice center after being interviewed by police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.