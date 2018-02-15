Students learn the basics about taking care of cars

By Published: Updated:

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Local students learned lessons at school Thursday that they can use outside of the classroom.

Northmont High School DECA students talked to AAA Tire and Auto Center Manager, Jason Brown, about the basics of taking care of cars.

Thursday kicked off the “Northmont Drive It Home” campaign as students learned about how to take care of a car, check the battery, make sure seat belts are working in the cars and safe driving.

The students took a trip to Columbus to testify at a hearing to support the Young Driver’s Protection Bill.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s