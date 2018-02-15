Students learn the basics about taking care of cars

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Local students learned lessons at school Thursday that they can use outside of the classroom.

Northmont High School DECA students talked to AAA Tire and Auto Center Manager, Jason Brown, about the basics of taking care of cars.

Thursday kicked off the “Northmont Drive It Home” campaign as students learned about how to take care of a car, check the battery, make sure seat belts are working in the cars and safe driving.

The students took a trip to Columbus to testify at a hearing to support the Young Driver’s Protection Bill.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.