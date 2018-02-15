SUV crashes down embankment in Greene County

By Published:
An SUV crashed into a ditch on Sutton Road in Spring Valley Twp (Photo: Bear Everett)

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities say speed was a factor in a crash in Greene County early Thursday morning.

An SUV crashed into a ditch on Sutton Road in Spring Valley Twp (Photo: Bear Everett)

The crash happened in the 300 block of Sutton Road, near S.R. 380, in Spring Valley Township, just south of Xenia around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say an SUV was going too fast when it ran off the road and ended up in a ditch at the bottom of an embankment.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say both people were wearing their seatbelts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s