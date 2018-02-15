SUV crashes down embankment in Greene County

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities say speed was a factor in a crash in Greene County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 300 block of Sutton Road, near S.R. 380, in Spring Valley Township, just south of Xenia around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say an SUV was going too fast when it ran off the road and ended up in a ditch at the bottom of an embankment.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say both people were wearing their seatbelts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

