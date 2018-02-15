What to watch: Men’s super-G

How to watch

Final: Thursday, Feb. 15, 9:00 p.m. ET

Medal favorites

Norway enters the PyeongChang Games having won four consecutive Olympic super-G gold medals:

Sochi 2014: Kjetil Jansrud

Vancouver 2010: Aksel Lund Svindal

Torino 2006: Kjetil Andre Aamodt

Salt Lake 2002: Kjetil Andre Aamodt

Jansrud and Svindal are still strong medal threats. Jansrud tops the World Cup super-G standings, while Svindal is second. Fellow Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claimed the 2015-16 World Cup super-G title, and finished third in 2016-17.

Svindal is hoping to become the first man to ever win downhill and super-G gold medals at the same Olympics. Jansrud claimed the downhill silver medal in PyeongChang.

Find out why Norway’s Alpine speed skiers are nicknamed the “Attacking Vikings”:

Austria also has significant depth in the event. 2015 world champion Hannes Reichelt, 37, is hoping to become the oldest Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing history. Matthias Mayer could become the second member of his family to win an Olympic medal in this event, after his father, Helmut Mayer, the 1988 Olympic super-G silver medalist.

U.S. athletes to watch

Andrew Weibrecht has performed his best at the Winter Olympics.

The “Warhorse” claimed the super-G bronze medal at the 2010 Winter Games, despite having never finished on a World Cup podium. Four years later, still without a World Cup medal, he earned the super-G silver medal at the Sochi Games.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Ted Ligety and Jared Goldberg will also start for the U.S. in the event.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)

Silver: Andrew Weibrecht (USA)

Bronze: Jan Hudec (Canada) and Bode Miller (USA)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Erik Guay (Canada)

Silver: Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)

Bronze: Manuel Osborne-Paradis (Canada)