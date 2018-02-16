Adam Rippon is ‘the most fun’ skater, might be a witch

Adam Rippon had his second skate on Olympic ice, scoring an 87.95 in the men’s short program (which was good enough to land him in 7th going into Friday’s free skate). Before heading in, he admitted that, although he isn’t considered a favorite for gold, his short program is “the most fun.”

“Andie,” he said in a heartfelt message to NBC’s Andrea Joyce. “We’re ready. We can do this.”

Just days after winning bronze in the team event, Rippon’s “a little trashy, a little fun” short program was strong enough to momentarily put him in the first place position.

Post-skate, Rippon revealed to Joyce that he skated for her – and her statement necklace. When asked about how he maintains his youthfulness, he said couldn’t explain his “witchcraft,” possibly as a nod to 2016 interview where he told Joyce that he was like a witch who can’t be killed.

Rippon is from Pennsylvania. At 28, he considers himself a “late bloomer” for the Olympics. The PyeongChang Games were a long time in the making for Rippon, who made his Olympic debut in the team event for the men’s free skate. He was an alternate for the 2010 Vancouver Games and spent the 2014 Sochi Games at home eating In-N-Out Burger with fellow 2018 Olympian and good pal Mirai Nagasu. Rippon has generated buzz alongside Gus Kenworthy as Team USA’s first two openly gay athletes.