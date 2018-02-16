Bodies of slain Ohio officers arrive at church for funeral

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An honor guard has escorted the bodies of two slain Ohio police officers into a church ahead of their funeral services.

Hundreds of police officers from around Ohio and cities including Chicago, Denver and El Paso, Texas, looked on as pallbearers carried the coffins into the church Friday.

PHOTOS: Westeville Officers Arrive at Church View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A crowd of mourners gathers outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio before funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence Saturday, Feb. 10. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who has been charged with aggravated murder and remains hospitalized. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Bob Votruba, right, and his nephew Mason Miller, 13, stand outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at the church Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) A casket is taken into St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence on Feb. 10. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) A riderless horse is seen outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church before funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at in Westerville, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence Saturday. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who has been charged with aggravated murder and remains hospitalized. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Mourners arrive before funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence Saturday. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who has been charged with aggravated murder and remains hospitalized. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) The casket of Westerville police officer Eric Joering is brought in the church to join the casket of officer Anthony Morelli during funeral services at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence Saturday. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who has been charged with aggravated murder and remains hospitalized. (Jonathan Quilter /The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool) Signs of support are seen outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, before funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence Saturday February, 10, 2018. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who has been charged with aggravated murder and remains hospitalized. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

A long line of officers and residents stretched across a parking lot in the Columbus suburb of Westerville as they waited to enter the viewing that will be followed by the afternoon funeral.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot last Saturday after entering a townhome while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

The veteran officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith.

Smith has been charged with aggravated murder. He remains hospitalized and has not yet appeared in court.