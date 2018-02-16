Charge approved for man making threat against judge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man who used social media to make threats to a Juvenile Court Judge’s family will now face a charge.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday they approved the charge against 22-year-old Marquan Cooper after investigators saw the threat on social media under the username of “Quannie Coop”.

The prosecutor’s office approved the charge of one count of intimidation, a third degree felony and this case will be presented the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This is another defendant making threats on social media towards a Juvenile Court judge. We will not tolerate anyone threatening a judge, his family, or anyone

else involved in a criminal case in an attempt to influence or affect the outcome of that case.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.