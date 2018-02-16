Charge approved for man making threat against judge

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man who used social media to make threats to a Juvenile Court Judge’s family will now face a charge.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday they approved the charge against 22-year-old Marquan Cooper after investigators saw the threat on social media under the username of “Quannie Coop”.

The prosecutor’s office approved the charge of one count of intimidation, a third degree felony and this case will be presented the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This is another defendant making threats on social media towards a Juvenile Court judge. We will not tolerate anyone threatening a judge, his family, or anyone
else involved in a criminal case in an attempt to influence or affect the outcome of that case.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s