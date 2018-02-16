Concern over proposed food stamp changes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The latest government budget includes a new approach to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance program – better known as SNAP, or food stamps.

It will cut back on the amount of cash given to people buy groceries. Rather, they’ll receive a “food box” delivery that would include items like pasta, peanut butter and canned fruit.

Dayton resident Andrea Miles is on the SNAP program. She said she would not want the government to decide what food she should get.

“Being diabetic, they wouldn’t be able to give me the food that I would need, and certain foods that my children would need,” Miles said.

“I would have to know what they would be picking. It would probably have to be a pick and choose type thing. I don’t think it would work out.”

Supporters of the food box idea say it will help cut down on fraud, save taxpayer money, and increase the nutritional value of benefits.

Miles was at Dayton’s St Vincent de Paul’s food bank and shelter.

Director of Conference and Community Outreach Sunnie Lain told me their pantries serve thousands, every year.

“Some of our pantries are pre-packed pantries but a lot of them are shifting to choice-food panties – and that’s very intentional,” Lain said. “We really feel that people know best what they need, they know their dietary needs, they know their preferences. Just because someone is in poverty doesn’t mean they don’t have things they like and don’t like.”

She said a lot of the people receiving food assistance rely heavily on food banks – some even stay in shelters.

“They know what works for their family, they know what they have on hand. They know if they have a microwave, or a stove, or a refrigerator, or not,” Lain said.

