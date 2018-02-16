Driver tries to run after crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a driver narrowly avoided a head-on crash on a Vandalia road Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Stop Eight Road, between Webster Street and I-75.

Vandalia Police say a pickup truck was going west on Stop Eight Road when it crossed the center line.

An SUV going east on Stop Eight Road veered to avoid the pickup truck. The truck then swerved back into the westbound lane and hit the SUV.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck tried to run away from the scene. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies detained the driver.

According to police, drugs or alcohol may be factors in the crash. Authorities are also investigating to determine if the pickup truck is stolen.

Stop Eight Road is closed for a short distance in the 3300 block in front of the Ameriwater building as crews investigate and clean up the scene.

Police didn’t release any information about possible charges related to the crash.

