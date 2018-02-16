Early goal is all Sweden needs against Germany

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Team Group C - SWE-GER

Teenage sensation Rasmus Dahlin made his long-awaited Olympic debut for Sweden as his team took on Germany in the preliminary round. Despite being the consensus top overall pick in this year’s NHL draft, the 17-year-old logged the fewest shifts on his team by a significant margin—but it turned out to be a winning strategy as the Swedes earned a 1-0 victory.

It didn’t take long for Sweden to open the scoring. A German chance quickly transitioned into a Swedish breakaway, and two minutes in, Viktor Stalberg fired a shot past Timo Pielmeier’s blocker to give his team the early lead.

Dominik Kahun rang the post on a power play midway through the first and Moritz Muller cannoned a shot off the crossbar the following frame, but Germany was unable to find a way past Jhonas Enroth, even with an extended two-man advantage late in the second period (which yielded yet another shot off the post).

Meanwhile, Sweden struggled to add to its opening score. Nevertheless, Stalberg’s goal proved enough to push them past Germany thanks to some good fortune and Enroth’s 28 saves in a shutout effort.

Pielmeier took a tough-luck loss, but he can be proud of his effort after he turned away every shot following the early score. He finished the night with 25 saves.

Germany remains without a win against Sweden in more than a half-century of Olympic history.

The Germans will look to rebound in their game against Norway, which begins at 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 17, Sweden looks to keep up its winning ways against Finland on Feb. 18 at 7:10 a.m.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s