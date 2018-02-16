Florida governor calls on FBI director to resign

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after discovering that the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooter could be plotting an attack.

Scott on Friday sharply criticized the federal law enforcement agency, saying in a statement that the “FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable.”

The FBI acknowledged it failed to act on a tip to its hotline that Nikolas Cruz had a “desire to kill.”

In a statement, Scott said that “an apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also criticized the FBI separately, saying it was “inexcusable” the FBI did not follow protocols. He said that Congress should launch its own investigations into what happened.