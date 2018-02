DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gem City is rolling out the red carpet and is celebrating a night of music Friday.

The Funk Music Hall of Fame is celebrating its grand opening event at the Dayton Metro Library.

The grand opening will start at 6:30 p.m. and guests at the event will take a tour of The Funk Center.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Friday and reservations are required for this event.

For more information about Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center, click here.