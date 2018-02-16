I-75 chase ends with driver taken to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car chase along interstate 75 in Dayton Friday ended at an exit where the driver was taken to the hospital

Several troopers from the Piqua Post tried to stop a driver on I-75 around 9:00 a.m. Friday after he looked like he was not focused on driving. Officials described the driver as having a blank face or not paying attention to the road.

An official from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post said the driver was using his turn signals correctly when changing lanes and operating the vehicle, but looked like he was not focused on driving.

Troopers were able to get behind the vehicle and block the car from moving at the Needmore Road exit off of  I-75 and got the driver out of the vehicle. They noted that the driver was resisting a little but as they placed him in custody.

A squad was called to the scene and the driver was taken to Grandview Hospital.

Officials do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this case or if it was a medical emergency.

 

