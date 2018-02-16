Indictments filed against 13 Russian nationals, 3 Russian entities for election interference

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — The Department of Justice has filed an indictment against 13 Russian citizens and three Russian agencies for allegedly influencing the 2016 presidential campaign in favor of President Donald J. Trump.

The indictment claims the defendants “knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other” beginning in 2014 to support Donald Trump’s campaign against Hillary Clinton.

The named organizations are Internet Research Agency LLC; Concord Management and Consulting LLC; and Concord Catering.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s