Indictments filed against 13 Russian nationals, 3 Russian entities for election interference

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — The Department of Justice has filed an indictment against 13 Russian citizens and three Russian agencies for allegedly influencing the 2016 presidential campaign in favor of President Donald J. Trump.

The indictment claims the defendants “knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other” beginning in 2014 to support Donald Trump’s campaign against Hillary Clinton.

The named organizations are Internet Research Agency LLC; Concord Management and Consulting LLC; and Concord Catering.

