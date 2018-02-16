Man indicted for threatening social media posts toward judge

By Published:
Devin Wilson (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will is back in jail for making threats towards a Montgomery County Juvenile Judge.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday 24-year-old Devin Wilson of Dayton has been indicted for making threats toward a Juvenile Court Judge on social media.

Prosecutors say on February 2 Wilson posted threats against Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi on social media, using an alias of “Ball Meezy.” Law enforcement was alerted to the threats on February 5 and an investigation was conducted.

Wilson was interviewed and arrested. Charges were approved by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Friday.

Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Wilson on one count of Intimidation, a third‐degree felony.

In addition, Wilson was on probation at the time of the offense, and a notice of revocation of that probation has been filed.

Wilson is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $250,000 bond.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This defendant made threats towards a judge. This is alarming, as it has a chilling effect on not only those in the criminal justice system, but also witnesses, victims, and jurors.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s