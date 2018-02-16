Man indicted for threatening social media posts toward judge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will is back in jail for making threats towards a Montgomery County Juvenile Judge.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday 24-year-old Devin Wilson of Dayton has been indicted for making threats toward a Juvenile Court Judge on social media.

Prosecutors say on February 2 Wilson posted threats against Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi on social media, using an alias of “Ball Meezy.” Law enforcement was alerted to the threats on February 5 and an investigation was conducted.

Wilson was interviewed and arrested. Charges were approved by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Friday.

Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Wilson on one count of Intimidation, a third‐degree felony.

In addition, Wilson was on probation at the time of the offense, and a notice of revocation of that probation has been filed.

Wilson is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $250,000 bond.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This defendant made threats towards a judge. This is alarming, as it has a chilling effect on not only those in the criminal justice system, but also witnesses, victims, and jurors.”