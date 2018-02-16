Man killed in industrial accident in Mercer County

Mercer County Sheriff's cruiser. (WDTN Photo)
MENDON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly industrial accident in the Village of Mendon.

Sheriff Jeff Grey says a man died at the Village of Mendon Utility Department on East Market Street Thursday. Deputies went to the scene after someone called 911 just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Brendan Poling climbed inside the bed of a dump truck carrying salt. Investigators say Poling, who was an employee for the Village of Mendon, appears to have slipped into a salt auger.

Another employee found Poling a short time later. Poling was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mendon Fire Department and Celina EMS assisted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at the scene.

