Miami Valley officers pay their respects in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers from the Miami Valley were in Westerville, Friday, to pay their respects to the fallen officers.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli both died in the line of duty Saturday after responding to a 911 hang up call. Police say it was a home officers had been to before.

Dozens attended the funeral for Joering and Morelli, Friday. Including some of Montgomery County’s own.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter was there, alongside officers from Dayton, Beavercreek, Vandalia, Germantown, and more.

“It’s sad whenever you heard of officers that are killed in the line of duty,” Porter said. “Law enforcement is a brotherhood that extends well beyond the confines of political jurisdictions.”

Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff is also there, offering support, comfort, and prayers.

“Policemen are bred from day one to not show emotion, to be strong, but in times like this, when you see what’s happened to people that you know well, it’s important for them to be able to tak to somebody,” Kruithoff said.

“When the numbness wears off and the reality of this just sets in, which it’s starting to do today – being the day of the funeral – it becomes just very difficult for them to get through.”

Police from as far as California, Texas, and New York came to Westerville to pay their respects.

Porter added: “A lot of these officers have worked together or have trained together in some respects throughout the United States and so there’s usually a tie, just by the badge. and it brings a lot of people together.”