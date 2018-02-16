Motion filed seeking release of Ohio serial killer

Nathaniel Cook

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys for a man who helped his brother murder three people in a string of nine northwest Ohio serial killings decades ago have filed a motion seeking his release from prison.

The Blade reports 59-year-old Nathaniel Cook’s attorneys filed documents Thursday saying Cook has complied with plea agreement terms calling for his release after serving 20 years.

Cook and his older brother, Anthony, agreed in 2000 to confess to killings they’d committed during the early 1980s. Nathaniel Cook confessed to participating in three of his brother’s nine slayings that involved attacks on couples in cars and abductions and rapes of young women.

Anthony Cook is serving consecutive life sentences.

Prosecutors want Nathaniel Cook evaluated and classified as a sexual predator.

A court hearing is scheduled for March 8.

