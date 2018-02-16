Ohio doctor indicted on 272 counts in ‘pill-mill’ investigation

MASSILLON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio doctor has been indicted on more than 270 counts in connection with a “pill-mill” investigation.

Friday. State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven W. Schierholt and Stark County Prosecutor John D. Ferrero said the Stark County Grand Jury issued a 272 count indictment against physician Frank D. Lazzerini.

Officials say the charges result from Lazzerini’s operation of a “pill mill” at his medical office, Premiere Family Practice, in Massillon, Ohio.

The indictment charges include the following:

one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the third degree

one count of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree

one count of Medicaid Fraud, a felony of the fourth degree

one count of Tampering with Records, a felony of the third degree

nine counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs with Major Drug Offender specifications, felonies of the first degree

81 counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, ranging from felonies of the first degree to felonies of the fourth degree

89 counts of Trafficking in Drugs, ranging from felonies of the second degree to felonies of the fifth degree

86 counts of Illegal Processing of Drugs Documents, felonies of the fourth and fifth degree

Lazzerini was also indicted on two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, felonies of the first degree, for the deaths of two of his patients due to his prescribing.

“This indictment sends a clear message to rogue prescribers that drug trafficking of controlled substance medications will not be tolerated,” said State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven Schierholt. “I commend the coordinated efforts by federal, state and local agencies that resulted in this individual being brought to justice.”

The indictment is a result of an extensive investigation conducted by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the Jackson Township Police Department, and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Stark County Sheriff Metropolitan Narcotics Unit, the Ohio Attorney General, the State Medical Board of Ohio, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.