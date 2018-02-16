Olympic skier gets start at Perfect North Slopes

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WDTN) – An Olympic skier competing in this year’s winter games got his start on the slopes not far from the Miami Valley.

Freestyle skier Nick Goepper first began skiing at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, located just west of Cincinnati. The 23-year-old is skiing in the Olympics for the second time.

Goepper is competing in the men’s slopestyle event in PyeongChang. He took home a bronze medal in that event at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

People who were there for his earliest days on the slopes said they are excited to see him compete in the Olympics once again.

“Nick would be here pretty much daily after school,” said Alex Perfect, marketing coordinator for Perfect North Slopes. “We were open until 9:30 at night every night, and he would just be lapping this chair lift right here ’til we shut it down.”

Perfect recalls the days when the Lawrenceburg, Ind. native first started skiing. Around the time he was nine years old, Goepper would watch the older kids and start honing his skills in freestyle skiing, Perfect said.

“He would go super big off all the jumps we had in the terrain park, and we would ski with him all the time and just wonder what this kid was doing,” he said.

As Goepper got older, he moved to Oregon for more advanced training, Perfect said. He would go on to take home a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics in men’s slopestyle.

“I think people from Lawrenceburg and especially young people can really take pride in knowing that you can come from something like this, a small hill in Indiana and travel the world and do what you love,” Perfect said.

Goepper returns home regularly to visit family and stops by to ski during the winter season, Perfect said.

For people skiing and snowboarding at Perfect North Slopes today, seeing one of their own making it to the Olympics shows them anyone can pursue their dreams of competing on the world stage.

“I’ve been coming here ever since I was I think three years old,” said Lisa Nelsen. “So to hear that someone else has done the exact same thing and was skiing here, it’s just fabulous to hear.”

“This is a place to come to, and you can aspire to great things,” said Lois Borisch.

Nick Goepper begins competing this weekend in the men’s slopestyle event with the qualifying rounds. You can watch Saturday night on NBCSN.