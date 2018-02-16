Photos: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Aerials at South Korea 2018

SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 10: Jonathon Lillis of USA competes during the Men's Aerials Final on day three of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 10, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 10: Jonathon Lillis of USA competes during the Men's Aerials Final on day three of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 10, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 10: Jonathon Lillis of USA wins the gold medal during the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships Aerials on March 10, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 10: Jonathon Lillis competes during qualifying for the Mens Aerials at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Aerial Competition at Deer Valley on January 10, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LAKE PLACID, NY - JANUARY 19: Jonathon Lillis #14 of the USA jumps in the qualification round at the USANA Freestyle World Cup aerial competition at the Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex on January 19, 2013 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

KREISCHBERG, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 15: Jonathon Lillis of USA competes during the Men's Aerials Final of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championship 2015 on January 15, 2015 in Kreischberg, Austria. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN - MARCH 10: Jonathon Lillis of USA wins the gold medal, Guangpu Qi of China wins the silver medal, David Morris of Australia wins the bronze medal during the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships Aerials on March 10, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 10: Jonathon Lillis of USA in aaction during Mens Aerials qualification in the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2016/17 Aerials at Bokwang Snow Park on February 10, 2017 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)