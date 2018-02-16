Police respond to alarm, find store window broken in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for the suspect or suspects involved with allegedly breaking into a Metro PCS Store and stealing cell phones Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene after hearing the alarm to the store in the 1810 block of East Third Street. When police arrived at the scene, they saw the front window was broken.

According to the police report, the suspect or suspects involved took four cell phones from a separate locked steel case inside of the store.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Dayton Police Department 333-2677.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s