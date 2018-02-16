Police respond to alarm, find store window broken in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for the suspect or suspects involved with allegedly breaking into a Metro PCS Store and stealing cell phones Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene after hearing the alarm to the store in the 1810 block of East Third Street. When police arrived at the scene, they saw the front window was broken.

According to the police report, the suspect or suspects involved took four cell phones from a separate locked steel case inside of the store.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Dayton Police Department 333-2677.