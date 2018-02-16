Premier Health to open new urgent care units

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Two new urgent care locations will be open in the Miami Valley February 26.

Premier Health is putting one urgent care unit in Miamisburg and the other unit in Springboro which will be equipped to care for patients with minor illnesses.

The health group says patients will be able to make appointments online or walk-in appointments for these two locations.

The two units will host open houses for the public to get a preview of what the units will look like.

The Miamisburg urgent care unit open house will be February 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. and the Springboro urgent care unit open house will be February 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fore more information about the two urgent care units, click here.

Miamisburg location:

Springboro location:


