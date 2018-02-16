Sessions orders review of FBI after shooting

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about violent crime and opioids at the Major County Sheriffs of America 2018 Winter Conference in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) –  Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Justice Department’s processes after the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooting suspect could be plotting an attack.

Sessions said Friday the shooting that killed 17 people was a “tragic consequence” of the FBI’s failures. He said it’s now clear that the nation’s premier law enforcement agency missed warning signs. The FBI acknowledged it failed to act on a tip to its hotline that Nikolas Cruz had a “desire to kill.”

The review will include a look at what went wrong and how the agency and Justice Department respond. Sessions says it may include “possible consultation with family members, mental health officials, school officials, and local law enforcement.”

Authorities say Cruz, a volatile 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, opened fire there Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others.

