Suspect convicted in 2009 ‘cold case’ kidnapping

By and Published:
Photo from Kettering Police Department

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –   A man who was arrested in connection with a 2009 kidnapping case has been found guilty in a Montgomery County Court Friday.

Ted Mullins was convicted of Kidnapping and three counts of Rape in what Kettering Police call a “horrific crime.”

Police say DNA from the crime linked back to Mullins and reopened the investigation.

Mullins was arrested July 26 and indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on kidnapping and rape charges.

Mullins had several warrants through the Kettering Police Department for 4 counts of Rape and 1 count of Kidnapping. He has a criminal history of Aggravated Drug Possession, Felony Theft, and Obstructing Official Business.

 

