Team USA Hockey Wins

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – In game number 2 Team USA hockey took on Slovakia – and even before the puck dropped you could tell by the fanfare outside this one was going to be a great game with tons of red-white-and blue.

In the first period the USA scored first off the stick of Ryan Donato and the crowd went nuts.

“I was in the arena for the first period and the American fans were loud,” reported Aaron Nolan, who’s covering the Winter Olympics for us. “But just moments later Slovakia with what I would call a cheap goal — and we were tied after one. The US was very active in that first period — moving to the second — no goals from either team. But in the third and final period Donato with another goal — first multi goal game for a US player in these games.”

Wednesday night in Team USA’s first game they were ahead late and lost the lead and eventually the game.

Could the defense hold strong in game 2? Yes, they could.

Team USA with a 2-1 victory.

Up next for the Americans, they’re taking on the Olympic athletes from Russia.

Photos: Team USA Hockey Vs Slovenia at South Korea 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Fans of the United States cheer during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game against Slovakia at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Jan Laco #50 of Slovakia and team surround the puck during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game against the United States at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Andrej Kudrna #18 of Slovakia and Ladislav Nagy #27 of Slovakia react after Kudrna scores against the United States during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Ryan Donato #16 of the United States celebrates after his second goal against Slovakia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: James Wisniewski #21 of the United States celebrates after defeating Slovakia 2-1 the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: The United States team celebrates after defeating Slovakia 2-1 during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Ryan Zapolski #30 of the United States makes a save during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game against Slovakia at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Ryan Donato #16 of the United States celebrates after scoring his second goal against Slovakia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: A referee jumps onto the goal to avoid the play during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game between the United States and Slovakia at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)