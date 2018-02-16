Teen arrested for bringing knife to Wayne High School

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Police arrested a teen who brought a knife to Wayne High School in Huber Heights Thursday.

Huber Heights Police say the 15-year-old male was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen was charged with illegal conveyance.

Police aren’t releasing any other information at this time.

