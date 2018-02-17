Dayton woman dies after shot in head

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after being shot in a Dayton home.

It happened in the 100 block of Lorenz Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Regional dispatch says someone was shooting outside of the home. Bullets went through the house hitting a woman in the head.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 22-year-old Keyona Murray of Dayton.

No word on any suspects or motive.

The incident is under investigation.