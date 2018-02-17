Dry morning, PM rain and snow showers developing

By Published:

Expect a dry morning with mostly cloudy skies.  This afternoon, rain and snow showers will be developing due to a storm system passing to our south.  Near normal temperatures are expected for today.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy.  Rain and snow showers developing this afternoon.  High 38

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely.  Little to no accumulation.  Low 28

SUNDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and mild.  High 48

Enjoy the sunshine as weak high pressure builds in for Sunday.  Rain, but very mild temperatures are expected for President’s day.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s