Dry morning, PM rain and snow showers developing

Expect a dry morning with mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon, rain and snow showers will be developing due to a storm system passing to our south. Near normal temperatures are expected for today.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers developing this afternoon. High 38

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely. Little to no accumulation. Low 28

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 48

Enjoy the sunshine as weak high pressure builds in for Sunday. Rain, but very mild temperatures are expected for President’s day.