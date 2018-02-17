Landers leads Flyers to win over Fordham

DAYTON, Ohio – Trey Landers recorded a career-high 26 points as the University of Dayton Flyers outlasted the Fordham Rams, 80-70.

Jalen Crutcher had 19 points and six assists as the Flyers improve to 12-14 overall and 6-8 in the Atlantic 10.





FIRST HALF

•Dayton’s defense started strong, forcing three turnovers on Fordham’s first four possessions including a shot clock violation on the first possession of the game.

•Fordham did not attempt a shot from inside the three-point arc until 11 minutes were left in the first half, prior to that they were 3-of-9 from three.

•Trey Landers sent the stadium into a frenzy with back-to-back threes to cap off a run of seven straight shots made by the Flyers pushing their lead to 23-14.

•Trey Landers had 15 points in the first half his career-best for points in a half.

•The Flyers were deadly in the paint with 18 points, more than doubling Fordham’s six.

•Dayton lead at the half 42-33 while shooting an impressive 68% from the field and 60% from three.

SECOND HALF

•With 15 minutes remaining Trey Landers banked in an impressive acrobatic layup right before a corner Jordan Davis three to push Dayton’s lead to 55-43.

•Dayton began the half shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

•The Flyer’s largest lead of the night was 19 reached with 9:16 remaining in the half.

•With 6:30 remaining in the half Fordham went on a 9-0 run with three straight threes to bring the score to 70-60.

•Fordham continued their hot streak going on an 8-2 run to cut Dayton’s lead to four with 3:55 remaining.

•The Flyers shut down the comeback by going on a 7-2 run to end the game, and did not allow a Fordham FG in the final 4:42.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

•Jalen Crutcher registered 19 points and six assists making this the third time in five games he’s had at least 10 points and five assists.

•Darrell Davis and Cunningham have scored in double figures in 15 straight contests, Cunningham in 18 of the last 19 games.

•Dayton ends their two-game losing streak and are now 4-0 when entering a game after losing two straight.

•Dayton registered four blocks each coming from a different Flyer, while Fordham had zero.

•Trey Landers set a career high for points in a half with 15 and then proceeded to set a career high for points in a game with 26.

•The Flyers have won nine times this season by 10 or more.

UP NEXT

•Dayton will continue its home stretch on Tuesday against Saint Louis at UD Arena on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.