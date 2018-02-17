Raiders beat Norse in Horizon showdown

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team took back a share for the Horizon League lead with an impressive 69-67 win over Northern Kentucky Friday night at WSU’s Nutter Center.

Using defense and a team effort, the Raiders spread the scoring around as Louden Love led the way 15 points and six rebounds. Jaylon Hall and Parker Ernsthausen each added 10 points while Grant Benzinger, Everett Winchester and Mark Hughes each had nine points. Benzinger grabbed six boards.

Wright State is now 20-8 and 12-3 while Northern Kentucky fell to 19-8 and 12-3.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

The game started slowly but heated up quickly as the Raiders held a 32-30 lead at the buzzer.

Winchester came off the bench to lead the way with nine points with four rebounds.

Hughes had seven points while Love grabbed five boards.

WSU shot 35.5% from the field while NKU shot 35.7%.

The Norse, who had seven turnovers to just three for WSU, held a 20-19 rebounding advantage.

Second Half Highlights

Love, who played much of the half with four fouls, scored 10 points.

WSU shot 67% from the field, connecting on 16 of 24 from the field.

Each team scored 37 points.

The Raiders’ largest lead of 11 came twice, the latest at 5:52 remaining.

The Norse cut the lead to one several times, the latest with under one second remaining.

Hall hit a free throw for the final point of the game.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Hall and Winchester accounted for the 19 Raider points off the bench as NKU’s bench scored 22.

Wright State outscored the Norse 38-30 in the paint and 13-8 off turnovers.

NKU scored 16 points off second chances.

The Norse had 13 turnovers while the Raider had just eight.

POST-GAME REACTION

“A couple differences in the game from last time is that they whipped us on the boards. To win while being outrebounded by ten means we played good defense and we handled the ball well. We did both tonight.”

–WSU head coach Scott Nagy

“It means a lot after they got us three times last year. We won there earlier which is a lot but tonight was special with the big crowd.”

— Parker Ernsthausen

“It was a high-emotion game no doubt with the large crowd but we have three more to keep working plus the tournament.”

— Loudon Love

NEXT UP

The Raiders will host Cleveland State Monday at 7:30 pm

Wright State will honor seniors Grant Benzinger and Trey Stacey prior to the game.

CSU is now 8-21 and 5-11.