Suspect arrested after leading deputies on chase in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Darke County.

Deputies pulled over a male driver for a minor traffic violation in the area of Medford and Mangen Road around just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Cody Ray of Kenton, Ohio, took off after officers found out he had a nationwide warrant for his arrest out of Union County, Ohio.

Officers from the Versailles Police Department assisted the Deputy in ordering Mr. Ray from the vehicle. Ray fled from the officers in his motor vehicle. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were able to deploy stop sticks that were effective and joined in attempting to apprehend Ray.

Ray was later arrested at a home located in the 100 block of Sweitzer Street in Greenville. He is in the Darke County Jail where he will be held on local charges before being released to Union County.

