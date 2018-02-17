Suter has hat trick as Switzerland blanks South Korea 8-0

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Pius Suter had a hat trick and former NHL goaltender Jonas Hiller made 25 saves as Switzerland shut out host South Korea 8-0 and chased goaltender Matt Dalton on Saturday night.

Dennis Hollenstein, Felicien du Bois, Thomas Rufenacht, Reto Schaeppi and Tristan Scherwey each scored a goal for the Swiss, who rebounded from a 5-1 loss to Canada in their opening game. Switzerland faces Czech Republic, which beat Canada in a shootout, in each team’s preliminary-round finale as any of the three teams can finish first in the group.

Switzerland outshot South Korea 34-25. Dalton allowed five goals on 27 shots before coach Jim Paek replaced him with Korean-born goalie Sungjie Park. In its second-ever Olympic men’s hockey game after losing to the Czechs 2-1 on Thursday, South Korea elicited cheers from the home crowd every time it rushed up the ice with a puck and roars when any player got a shot on net.