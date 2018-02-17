What to watch: Men’s giant slalom

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Ted Ligety

How to watch

Run 1: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8:00 p.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2: Saturday, Feb. 17, 11:45 p.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM

Medal favorites

Ted Ligety is nicknamed “Mr. GS.,” and for good reason. In 2014, he became the first Olympic giant slalom champion from the United States, and he is a three-time world champion in the event. 

Over the last eight World Cup seasons, Ligety and Austria’s Marcel Hirscher have each claimed four giant slalom titles. Hirscher won the gold medal at the 2017 World Championships while Ligety was sidelined with a back injury. 

Hirscher is racing for his first Olympic medal in the event, after finishing fourth in both Vancouver and Sochi. He has already won the combined gold medal in PyeongChang. 

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen has been Hirscher’s main giant slalom rival this season, finishing second to Hirscher in three World Cup giant slaloms. 

France’s Alexis Pinturault, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, has finished in the top-three of the World Cup giant slalom standings in each of the last five seasons.

Fellow Frenchman Mathieu Faivre, who has gained some attention as Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend, placed second in last season’s World Cup standings, behind Hirscher.

U.S. athletes to watch

Tommy Ford, Tim Jitloff and Ryan Cochran-Siegle will also start for the U.S., in addition to Ligety.

Ford finished 26th in the event at the 2010 Vancouver Games. 

Jitloff was 15th in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games. 

This is the first Olympics for Cochran-Siegle, but he has already finished 23rd in downhill and 14th in super-G. 

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Ted Ligety (USA)
Silver: Steve Missillier (France)
Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (France)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)
Silver: Roland Leitinger (Austria)
Bronze: Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s