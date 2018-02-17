Yuzuru Hanyu repeats as gold medalist in PyeongChang

Yuzuru Hanyu successfully defended his gold medal in PyeongChang, tallying 317.85 total points. Shoma Uno, also from Japan, took the silver with 306.90 points.

Javier Fernandez won Spain’s first-ever Olympic figure skating medal, a bronze, with 305.24 points.

All three men from Team USA finished inside the top 10. Nathan Chen rallied from 17th in the short program to fifth overall. Vincent Zhou followed for sixth in his Olympic debut, while Adam Rippon finished 10th.

