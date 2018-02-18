Community raises money for Ronnie Bowers Scholarship Fund

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens are coming together Sunday night to raise money in honor of an innocent teen killed in a shooting.

At One Eyed Jacks in Fairborn dozens came together for a benefit is go money for the Ronnie Bowers Scholarship Fund. In September, it will have been 2 years since 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers was killed in the crossfire of a shooting.

Sunday night, his mom Jessica Comb is raising money as a way to pay tribute to her son and forever honor his memory.

“It’s important because I wanted a way for people to remember my son and for his legacy,” Jessica Combs said. “And his memory to live on and wanted to do something positive for the community and for the school he went to.”

Combs says Ronnie would be proud to know they’re doing something in his memory to help people.

“Ronnie was very kind-hearted he wanted to want to graduate high school,” Combs said. “Wanted to be a firefighter paramedic he was very giving.”

He was also an organ donor. Since his death, he’s helped save 3 lives including little 3-year-old Arian Bowers youngest organ recipient. Sunday, both families met for the first time.

“It’s really just indescribable so we waited a while,” Ashley Feeback said. “For but after we wanted to know so much more about them we wanted to know about Ronnie.”

Arian was diagnosed with Stage 4 pediatric liver cancer when he was two-year-old. After receiving Ronnie’s liver and completion six rounds of chemo, he’s now cancer free.

“We were just so ready and it’s going on 2 years now so I think Arian is ready to meet everyone,” Feeback said. “And we want this bond to last forever.”