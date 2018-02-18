Enjoy the increasing sunshine today, rain for Monday

Enjoy the sunshine today, because there won’t be a lot of it this week. Early this morning, there may be some patchy fog or low clouds. A weak area of high pressure will give us some sunshine today.

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 48

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and rain developing late. Low 42

PRESIDENT’S DAY (Monday): Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy with showers likely. High 64

Record warmth is possible on Tuesday as highs will soar into the 70s. Expect lots of active weather this week with heavy rain possible.